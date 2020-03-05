TIFFIN, Ohio — Graduation season is upon us, but it looks quite different during this pandemic.

Tiffin University hosted one of the first virtual commencement ceremonies in our area Saturday.

When schools began closing down campuses and social distancing became the norm, officials knew graduation could be disrupted.

"We already started thinking about commencement the day we had to start moving courses remotely," Tiffin Provost Dr. Peter Holbrook said.

The school was quick to adapt to online learning and teaching. He explained the university knew it needed to have something ready, even though no one was sure what a virtual commencement would look like.

"It's commencement," Holbrook said. "It's moving forward. And I have this philosophy that if we don't take time to celebrate the milestones even in crisis, we will just let it pass by."

Some students took the time to take pictures on campus Saturday while practicing social distancing.

All graduates and family watched the pre-taped ceremony on YouTube. It included everything in a traditional celebration from faculty speeches to music performances from students and of course, calling graduates by name.

Seniors like Ryan Harris said they worked the last four years for this moment.

"One person walking from one chapter in their life," Harris said, "closing one chapter and maneuvering to the other and making that entrance into the next chapter in their life, so it's a huge symbolism."

Online or in-person, Harris stressed he'll never forget this day.

"To be able to have that closure in some sort of gathering of some sort," he added, "of course once this COVID pandemic passes and we're able to fellowship with one another and gather, I feel it will be warranted."

The university is considering an in-person ceremony this fall if things improve.

Tiffin University held its first virtual commencement ever to celebrate over 800 graduates. People tuned in from all over the world. Posted by Michael Tatar on Saturday, May 2, 2020

