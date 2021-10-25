Tiffin 200 set to celebrate the city's bicentennial next year

Ahead of the celebration, you can apply online to register as an ancestor of an original settler of Tiffin.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Work is underway to help celebrate the city of Tiffin's bicentennial next year.

But there are already initiatives you can take part in right now.

Founded in 1822, the city of Tiffin is getting ready to celebrate its bicentennial next year. And for the duration of 2021, the Tiffin 200 committee has been busy planning for a summer filled with events to celebrate the occasion, from public proclamations to fireworks and the Heritage Festival.

"Being able to come together, both young and old and generations of families being able to come together and celebrate their past and also getting excited about the future to come as well," said Marisa Stephens, marketing manager for Destination Seneca County.

But there are actually a few things people can do to start the celebration right now.

Commemorative plaques are being sold for any building owner to fix onto their buildings to be viewed for years to come and the Seneca County Genealogical Society has released a list of the around 800 original settlers in Tiffin, Fort Ball and Clinton Township.

And now you, even if you don't currently live in Tiffin, can go online and apply to be recognized as an ancestor of one of those settlers.

"We actually just had a family reach out that currently live down south and they are all family of first settlers of Tiffin. So they just got their shirts mailed to them. So it'll be cool to see across the country, people that started in Tiffin and the great things that they're doing," said Stephens.

Along with adding yourself to the growing database, you will get a shirt to wear at all bicentennial festivities.

"With the t-shirts, and with the settlers to connect it back, we want to bring history to life. We want to show people that those who started Tiffin are still here because it's a great place to live, work and play. And being able to build off of that, and we're hoping that they wear them to events," Stephens said.

While there will be plenty of events leading up to the official bicentennial next year, the celebration doesn't officially kick off until March 25.