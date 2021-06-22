Community Art Shed providing free art supplies, making art more accessible in Tiffin

The project expanded on the idea of a "Little Free Library" and now offers donated art supplies for free to the community.

TIFFIN, Ohio — You know the concept of take a penny, leave a penny? What if the same could be true for art supplies?

A new initiative in Tiffin aims to make being creative, a bit easier.

A while back, Ryan Poignon says his wife was inspired by the concept of Little Free Libraries and thought that model could work for art supplies as well.

Last week, Poignon opened a Community Art Shed outside of his art studio, The Poignon Project. He wanted to make sure any local artists, regardless of age and skill, could have free access to the art supplies they needed locally.

"If you have an idea, it always leaves us traveling out of town. But with this idea, a lot of the public donating new and lightly used items, is definitely giving the resources to the artists in our community," said Poignon.

All of the supplies are donated, and you can even support the project with a monetary donation on GoFundMe to help the Poignon Project buy supplies too.

In only a week, Poignon says the Art Shed is already a hit, seeing multiple visitors every day.

"Especially the young kids now in summertime, ride up on their bicycles, be able to get some supplies for a project, go home and make it. And I've even had some of those kids come back and show me the projects that they're making," said Poignon.

The Tiffin Community Art Shed is open for anyone who needs supplies every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can donate supplies at The Poignon Project during their business operating hours.