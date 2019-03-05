SANDUSKY, Ohio — Some of Cedar Point's iconic rides are celebrating big milestones this year!

The Magum XL-200 is turning 30!

If that makes you feel old, Cedar Point is bringing back the nostalgia of the good old days by bringing back fog, special lighting and sound effects in the third tunnel of the ride.

There will also be a new sign at the addition of the ride entrance.

Magnum XL-200 celebrates 30th anniversary

Cedar Point

The Cedar Creek Mine Ride is getting even older this season - it's turning 50!

To celebrate the ride's golden anniversary, Cedar Point is adding a new soundtrack in the station and sound effects in the first tunnel.

The park says you'll also encounter some "old friends" from a former attraction as you re-enter the station at the end of the ride, and advises you to keep an eye out for the mine shaft on the midway.

Cedar Creek Mine Ride celebrates golden anniversary

Cedar Point

That's all they would say about that, so you'll have to see what they're talking about by taking a trip to America's rockin' roller coast this summer.

In addition to what's old, don't forget Cedar Point is unveiling the all-new Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island this season, too!

