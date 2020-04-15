TOLEDO, Ohio — If you drive by the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, you may notice a beautiful blue glow around it.

The center says the building is lit blue to show support for healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front lines against COVID-19.

Many other buildings and landmarks throughout the world have been doing the same to show their support for the tireless work being done by the individuals who answer the call to save lives.

Those with the Islamic Center said they are honored to join the effort to support.

The Islamic Center will retain its blue hue for the next week.

