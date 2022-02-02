The Glass City River Wall | The newest landmark of Toledo

The journey and the vision for the newest part of the Glass City skyline.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From Fifth Third Field, to the Toledo Zoo, the Wildwood Manor House and the legendary Tony Packo’s, Toledo is full of iconic places that make our city great. But among the unique parts of our city is a new mural on the shores of the Maumee that is well along its way to becoming an image that represents us.

The Glass City River Wall is a spot of bright blue and yellow on the eastern shore of the Maumee River. It can be seen on your right as you drive north into Toledo.

But how the mural began and what the River Wall means adds so much more depth to this monumental project.

Nicole Leboutillier, operations manager for the Glass City River Wall, said that painting the mural began June 2, but the idea came from a boat ride among friends in July of 2019.

“We said, ‘wouldn’t those silos make a great canvas for a mural?!’”

For Leboutillier, the river wall isn’t just a painting on the side of some silos. For her, and many others who are part of the project, the mural is making something beautiful out of something familiar.

“I grew up in Toledo and the Glass City River Wall is something that I feel like I, along with so many other people, have been dreaming about my whole life. I grew up here crossing that bridge, looking at the grain silos, I think they’re totally nostalgic for people, who pass over that bridge and who grew up here. For me, it’s just really exciting to help put Toledo on the map in a new way.”

As Leboutillier has helped in continuing work on the mural, local organizations, specifically The Arts Commission, have partnered with the River Wall project along the way.

Nathan Mattimoe, Director of Art in Public Places, of The Arts Commission, said his group began talking with river wall organizers four years ago.

"We started having conversations with them about what the potential was, what our thoughts were. We have commissioned a number of murals in the city, we have experience, we have the connections to national best practices. So they asked us to meet and apply some of that to what they would like to do."

Mattimoe sees the river wall as being much more than a piece of public art. He has seen community leaders take chances with their political capital and the city is understanding that they can create the city we want to live in.

"It’s helping our own self-esteem, it’s helping to raise Toledo’s self-esteem. I’ve lived here all my life, I know downtown like the back of my hand, I’ve explored the whole city since I was a kid, and to see what’s happening in the city right now and these leaders that are taking these opportunities, I think is just really inspiring, it's an amazing time to be in Toledo and working on these projects”

And despite some early skepticism about the project, the community has come to appreciate the mural, Mattimoe said.

Toledo has welcomed the newest landmark not only with interesting eyes looking over the Maumee but with generous financial donations. To keep the project going the Glass City River Wall announced a Kickstarter campaign on social media on Nov. 29. The team reached their financial goal within 32 days.

“We are absolutely thrilled by the success of the Kickstarter. What it did for the project was it brought people to the table who might not have otherwise known about the project. It allowed people to donate at every level, which has been the spirit of this project all along.”

Donors -- who gave everything from $5 to $100,000 dollars -- will be equally recognized. The work is not done, however, as organizers still needs more money to complete the project.

“So now we just have $100,000 left to raise. We have no doubt that we will get there, the supports been overwhelming.”

Momentum for completing the project continues to build as the public sees it coming together, Mattimoe said.

"Some folks don't quite understand what's going on, but there is an overall energy and embracing of the project. People understand, for one it's going to put us on the map as the largest mural in the country..."

So what's next for the river wall? Beyond just becoming a new part of our Toledo’s skyline, the project is looking to give back to the city as well.

Leboutillier described a k-12 curriculum that will become the legacy of the project.

“There’s a k-12 humanities curriculum that promotes cultural awareness and develops creativity and emphasizes the power of storytelling," she said. "That is really what we’re most proud of with this project and our hope is the river wall is something that people come to see and visit.”

The Glass City River Wall is quickly becoming a landmark. From the massive orange and yellow sunflowers, to the vibrant blue that sets the background, and the immensely detailed faces, those silos have become an immense and awe-inspiring image as drivers enter downtown.

“I think the dream for the river wall, and I can speak for the entire team, is for it to become something iconic for Toledo," Leboutillier said. "It’s such a positive message, and everyone who passes through Toledo will remember Toledo, it’s putting us on the map in a new way”