TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews put out a house fire in central Toledo early Wednesday morning.

The fire was happening at a home in the 1800 block of Cone.

Crews say heavy fire was coming from the back of the house on the second floor when they arrived on the scene.

The battalion chief says the neighbors of the home haven't seen anyone living there since a shooting incident at the home a month ago.

The fire was quickly put out and is considered suspicious.