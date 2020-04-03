FINDLAY, Ohio — As Tennessee begins to pick up the pieces, the Toledo Fire Department and the North Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross in Findlay are stepping up to help.

American Red Cross Executive Director Todd James woke up Tuesday morning to the news of several tornadoes ripping through Tennessee.

"Unbelievable devastation in the Nashville Area," he said.

At least 24 people have died and the search for missing people continues.

"That amount of overwhelming need is really tough for first responders because it's tough to see the end game," Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief John Kaminski said. "When the last person is rescued, saved, housed, sheltered, fed. It's a lot of work and a lot of effort and it takes a lot of hands to get that done."

In the past, both Kaminiski and James have seen and assisted with several disasters around the country.

They said this is just the beginning of what could be months of recovery.

"Right now, a lot of them are just in shock. I mean this is still very fresh. Less than 24 hours, still very fresh. A lot of them are just figuring out what they've lost. A lot of folks may be looking for loved ones. I'm sure there's a lot of confusion on the ground now," Hames said.

Minutes before talking to WTOL 11, James was called to make the trip to Tennessee on Wednesday.

He'll serve as a liaison with the media and those who need help or answers.

Meanwhile, the fire department doesn't believe they'll be called in to assist, but Kaminski said they'll be on standby if it gets to that point.

"Our thoughts and prayers are not only with the victims and the families but the first responders knowing what they're going through and the amount of work that's gonna take over the next couple of days if not weeks and months as that city tries to recover," Kaminski said.

If you'd like to help, you can go to the Red Cross website or call 90999.

