SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Terra State Community College is ready to make its campus more pedestrian-friendly.

The Sandusky County Parks District has agreed to connect the college campus to the North Coast Inland Bike Trail that goes through the county.

Once the project is complete, it should be easier for students to ride their bikes or walk from campus to the rest of Fremont safely.

Additionally, organizers hope the campus will become a regular stop for other trail bicyclists.

"We certainly want it to go through the main campus so that bicyclist on both directions of the trail would, of course, have a chance to stop by, and then get our students both the to east and to the west," said Cory Stine, Executive Director of the Terra College Foundation

The goal is to have the planning and funding in place for the bike path soon so the construction can begin in 2022.

