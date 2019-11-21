TOLEDO, Ohio — TARTA is looking for community-centered individuals to get thousands of people where they need to go by becoming a bus operator.

TARTA currently has immediate openings for bus operators for both the fixed-line service in Toledo and TARPS.

To fill these positions, TARTA is hosting its first-ever open interviews to give qualified candidates a closer look at the operation and a chance to talk with human resources, the transportation department and current drivers.

The interviews will be held at TARTA's main office located on 1127 W. Central Ave. on Nov. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To qualify, applicants must have a background free from infractions and license suspensions, three years of driving experience (any vehicle), a safe driving record and a high school diploma or GED.

Applicants must also bring their driver's license, social security card and proof of high school graduation.

All applicants must arrive to the interview by 10:30 a.m.; no late entries will be accepted.

TARTA provides paid training which includes CDL certification, benefits and paid time off.