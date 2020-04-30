SYLVANIA, Ohio — A group of performing artists from Sylvania Southview High Schools got to work with Trevor Miles, a cast member on the traveling tour of Broadway's Hamilton.

For an hour, the students got an exclusive choreography session on one of the dance numbers during the show.

"It was definitely really eye opening to see what the choreography was like for a show that big," senior Tristen Turkopp said.

"I'm used to learning dance in more of in-person, but it was definitely interesting to get to do it over Zoom," junior Ciara Lieberman said.

This experience is the first time students at the school have been able to learn from a cast member on Broadway.

Southview teacher and Musical Theatre Director, Brandi Shepard, said this was the perfect way to take their mind off some of their normal studies like math and science and have some creativity while learning about the professional musical theatre industry.

"This is why kids come to school. For some of them, this is what gets them through the day. This is what often is getting them on their feet, is getting them active, they're using a different part of their brain," Shepard said.

None of the student are experts on learning dances through Zoom and the delay made it interesting.

But Miles said they did great.

"Just seeing everyone's interpretation of it, everyone's willingness to attack the movement and have a positive approach" Miles said.

