Sylvania man says his electric vehicle charging costs equal $1.50 per gallon of gas

Scott Fisher's friends call him crazy. In 10 months, he's spent $120 to charge his Jeep.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Can the costs of driving an electric vehicle outweigh the cost at the gas pump?

A man from Sylvania, Ohio, decided to make the switch and said the money he spends on charging his vehicle is equal to paying $1.50 for a gallon of gas.

Scott Fisher has worked in tooling and quality control at Jeep for almost 30 years. His garage is lined with Jeep and Willys memorabilia. But this past March, Fisher decided to trade in his old Jeep Cherokee for something greener.

"It's a 2022 Jeep Sahara 4xe," Fisher said. "It's got a 2.0 gas motor. It also has an EV battery."

Fisher said he uses the electric battery, which takes about two hours to charge, almost exclusively.

He said he's used 11 gallons of his 16-gallon tank and is "still on the initial fill-up in March."

Fisher has a meter that measures how much electricity he's using to charge the car, and in six months, he's driven about 4,000 miles and spent about $120 in charging costs.

But he said he still has his doubters.

"They're like 'no, it doesn't work,' or 'you don't run your gas motor enough,' or 'you don't do this,' or 'you don't do that' or it's inconvenient to charge," Fisher said. "It's none of that. It's great."

Fisher said he can't imagine the amount of money he's saved or will save by going electric. And he said while not everyone will jump on board with electric vehicles tomorrow, over the next decade, there could be a charging station on every corner.