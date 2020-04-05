TOLEDO, Ohio — Because of their close contact, Ohio's restaurants will be among the last businesses to open back up.

Governor Mike DeWine organized a statewide task force of restaurants to look at how to reopen safely for employees and the public.

Schmucker's restaurant in west Toledo is one of three local eateries - along with Tony's Quarterdeck and The Beirut - in the group. Owner Doug Schmucker said it's been tough for the food industry during this shutdown.

"We're only 50 percent down and I'm grateful for that," he said, thanking the community for its support as business was 70 percent down when they first switched to all takeout.

Food places and barbershops will be among the last to reopen because of how close workers and customers can get. So it was important to get everyone's ideas on how best to reopen.

"The governor requested that a task force be gathered to provide direction and input into what opening looks like," Schmucker said.

The task force included a variety of food and drink businesses from all across Ohio; everyone from small local diners and fast food to bars and fine dining.

Each is sharing their best practices to put together recommendations for all restaurants across the state to reopen safely. And Schmucker said they have to get it right.

"I think it would be very detrimental to a community as a whole and particularly the restaurant industry," he said, "if a resurgence of COVID-19 would be tracked back to the restaurant industry."

He couldn't share too many specifics just yet, but Schmucker said some practices are expected like masks for all workers, but also other things like doing away with salt, pepper, and sugar dispensers and using disposable paper packets.

Schmucker believes the task force was a good idea to get everyone's voice.

"I've always said that a person can't be the smartest on everything," he said, "but if they put smart people around them, that's what's important and I think he's doing that."

Schmucker just bought his first new grill in 20 years and replaced the seating booths. And he said he can't wait to welcome customers back into the shop soon.

OHIO RESTAURANT TASK FORCE: Michael Tatar spoke with the owner of Schmucker's Restaurant who is serving on the task force to reopen restaurants as soon as possible. Posted by WTOL NEWS 11 on Sunday, May 3, 2020

