St. Paddy's Day celebrations mean new beginnings ahead as Ohio hits two-year COVID milestone

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks a big milestone for Ohio when it comes to COVID-19.

It was two years ago that Governor Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency after detecting the first few cases.

Celebrations were canceled and businesses were shut down.

But with St. Patrick's day just a week away people are looking forward to a more normal celebration.

"It's almost as though we've lost two years. Dissipated," said Chris Malhoit, who is a bagpiper with the Lucas County Sheriff's Pipes and Drums.

He says he can't believe it's been exactly two years since a state of emergency was issued here in Ohio.

It caused the Toledo Irish American Club to cancel its annual St. Paddy's Day celebration and kilt contest.

"Last year we just, we weren't able to move forward because of how restrictions were still you know limiting a lot of things. And we just. It wasn't the right time to come back," said Kelly Zawierucha, who is the kilt contest organizer with the Toledo Irish American Club.

But with all restrictions lifted, and places like Earnest Brew Works fully open, they no longer have to sit on the sidelines.

"The main story here is that we've made it through the last two years and there's history now. We have history with COVID. We have history with treatments now. We have history with vaccinations. And you know we probably need to look to the future," said Eric Zgodzinski, the Health Commissioner with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

COVID-19 is still here and health officials believe it always will be.

But Zgodzinski, says it's time to go out and enjoy life, but responsibly.

"Partake in St. Paddy's Day but you know again, you know, do it wisely. You know about your drinking and things in that nature. I mean again, we're moving back to public concerns that we had two years ago. About addictions and things of that nature," said Zgodzinski.

"I'm excited to be back. Obviously, you know most of us have been cooped up for the past two years," added Zawierucha.

It's been a long time coming, but lessons learned are here to stay.

And with the luck of the Irish, it's never too late to make up for a lost time.

"Personally, I feel as though we just have to treat it like the flu. I mean we've had corona around forever. For decades. We just have to hope for the best. Hope that we can overcome it. But we got to keep on going," said Malhoit.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health commissioner says our numbers are in the teens.

Versus when they were in the hundreds just a couple of months ago.