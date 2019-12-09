TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo is about to see another new restaurant opening.

Moussa Sallouk was co-owner of La Scola Italian Grille and after his partner retired and La Scola closed operations, he decided to launch another restaurant on his own.

Souk will be a traditional Mediterranean kitchen located at the corner of Market and Huron Street, directly across from the Toledo Farmer's market.

It will offer seating up to 75 patrons and will also feature an outdoor patio and bar.

Sallouk said the vibrant restaurant scene currently growing in downtown Toledo is what drew him to the location.

Along with his family staples, he may also bring up familiar recipes as well.

"But, with Mediterranean we have the opportunity to hit the whole, big pond. So, with 12 years of Italian under my belt, we will probably bring back some of the La Scola stuff here and there. But it's going to be a revolving menu, seasonal," said Sallouk.

Another benefit of this expanded warehouse district location, is that it sits on the southern end of the Toledo DORA.

The goal is to get the doors open at Souk within twp weeks.