Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center aims to keep providing programing and feeding the most in need despite pandemic

The Latino cultural center in the Old South End Toledo is inviting you to join their efforts with it's "Entre Amigos" fundraiser on Friday.

Despite going through a pandemic, the Latino Cultural Center in the Old South End has found a way to still share its programming and feed those who are most in need.

Toledo's Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center is nestled in one of the most colorful part of the Old South End.

But times have not been as bright, thanks to the pandemic.

"The one part that's been really hard is our self-sustainability, which is our hall rentals, our paid cooking classes; things like that that pretty much allow us to generate income to keep our doors open," said Taylor Burciaga, the Executive Director of the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center.

Still, the Latino Cultural Center is providing its programming to the area.

That included take-home art kits and its healthy cooking class initiative.

Plus, Joe Balderas, the garden building administrator, says they continued to give out free food through their community gardens when people were the most in need.

"We give away for free to the area residents because this area is considered a food desert area. There's only one grocery store down the street here, but other than that, there are no other choices for people to get food, you might say," said Balderas.

And with some areas being low-income, the non-profit wants to do more.

With the 51 raised garden beds that are spread at one of their gardens, the center is hoping to feed at least 200 people this year.

But with a loss of about $75,000, the Center needs your support the most.

"We have a kid's summer camp, we have cooking classes. There's a lot where you don't have to make a donation. You can actually become involved and pay to do a class. We have a kid's summer class in June where we need kids to sign up," said Burciaga.

The good news is the Center recently reopened its event center for rentals, where they make most of the money to pay employees.

And through it all, Balderas, who has been with the center almost 20 years, says they will always stay true to the area.

"Besides Latino culture, I think it brings opportunity, and the mission that we're an organization who has come here and we've been here 20 years. We haven't left," said Balderas.

You can support the Sofia Quientero Art and Cultural Center through its second-largest fundraiser, called "Entre Amigos," which involves a family-style dinner and art.

It will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the center on 1222 Broadway Street in the Old South End Toledo.

The cost is $25 for one person, $50 for a couple and $80 for a family of four.