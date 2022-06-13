Pilot injured in small plane crash in Bluffton

The pilot suffered serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Toledo hospital after the crash.

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a small airplane crashed at the Bluffton Airport Monday evening.

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. in the airport's south field.

The patrol said the pilot, Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when he lost control of the plane. The aircraft crashed nose first and flipped over, the patrol said.

Searfross, who was the only person on board, suffered serious injuries and taken by helicopter to Mercy Health St. Vincent's Medical Center.

The Patrol was assisted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Police, Bluffton Fire Department, Mercy Health Life Flight and the Federal Aviation Administration.

