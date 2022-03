Hazmat situation, no word on injuries as the call for a chemical leak came in around 5:49 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Due to a chemical leak at Anderson Development at 1415 East Michigan Street in Adrian, MI surrounding areas are asked to shelter in place.

Lenawee Alerts: Due to on going incident at Anderson Development surrounding area being asked to shelter in place until an all clear is given — Emergency Management (@LenaweeEM) March 30, 2022

This is due to a hazmat situation in the aforementioned facility, according to Lenawee County.

There is no word on injuries or what exactly caused the chemical leak.

Anyone nearby must shelter in place until the all-clear is given.