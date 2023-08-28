Sheetz, Inc. announces $150 million facility in Findlay, intends to create 750 jobs over 5 years

The facility would house additional food preparation and distribution functions, officials said in a press release.

Sheetz, Inc. has announced a $150 million project to construct a new facility in Findlay, according to a press release from the company.

Sheetz locations, which are headquartered in Pennsylvania, feature primarily gas stations and convenience goods. The new facility would also house additional food preparation and distribution functions, officials said. A company representative said the project would create 750 jobs over the course of five years.

"We're excited to bring new opportunities to the area, as we continue to expand throughout the state of Ohio and into Michigan in 2025," Travis Sheetz, company president and CEO said in a press release. "Findlay is located in the heart of this new growth area and will play a big role in the future of Sheetz."

The project was organized in collaboration with local and state organizations, officials said, citing efforts from Findlay's Mayor and city council.

"The unanimous decision to support this project by City Council sends a strong signal that Findlay is proud of our business community and is willing to make investments to continue to set our community up as a premier place to do business,” Mayor Christina Muryn said. “We are thrilled to welcome Sheetz to our community.”

In a statement, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mike Husted stressed the economic impact of the development project.

“This project is a prime example of the local community working together alongside regional and state entities to attract business development," he said. "With the construction of this Sheetz facility comes more than 700 quality jobs over the next five years, which are great opportunities for the people living in and around the Findlay area."