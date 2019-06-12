SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A community is in mourning after a 12-year-old Monroeville boy died this week.

Wyatt Michael Polachek was a seventh grade student at Seneca East. According to an obituary posted online, he was active in extracurriculars like football, basketball, baseball and 4-H Club. On Tuesday, he passed away following an anaphylaxis event.

Wednesday, the staff and students at Seneca East came together in support of each other and in remembrance of Wyatt. School staff and student body will wear red in honor of Wyatt on Friday. The school's Kindness Club started a fundraiser for Wyatt's family in their time of need.

Anyone wishing to make a donation can send them to the school's office. The school has asked that any checks be made payable to Seneca East Local Schools. School officials will accept donations until Wednesday, Dec. 11, all of which will be consolidated and presented to Wyatt's family.

On Saturday, Wyatt's classmates, teachers and 4-H members will gather for a private visitation at Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 1-3 p.m. According to a post made by the school, online condolences can be made on the Secor Funeral Homes website.

The website also lists a bit about Wyatt, who excelled in school. He was on the Principal's List for good grades and was a recipient of The Super Six Award.

In addition to his school activities, Wyatt was a lover of camping and four-wheeling.

If anyone wishes to make a memorial contribution, they can be made to the Seneca East Athletic Department, Akron Children's Hospital: PICU or Lifebanc.

