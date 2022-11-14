Seneca County voters approve joint ambulance district levy: Here's what's next

Five Seneca County villages and 11 townships will now be pooling their tax dollars to fund the Seneca County Joint Ambulance District.

BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Last week, voters in Seneca County approved a levy to help fund a new joint ambulance district.

This week, local officials are starting the behind-the-scenes work to make it a reality.

With the passage of a 2.5 mill levy, five Seneca County villages and 11 townships will now be pooling their tax dollars to fund the Seneca County Joint Ambulance District.

"We had six separate taxing districts that are now one. So as far as a voice, as far as efficiencies, as far as getting things done, being together, being on the same page with the joint district, it's just a great start," Seneca County commissioner Tony Paradiso said.

The district will be funded by levy dollars, funding from the Seneca County commissioners and revenue from runs.

One of the first orders of business is to begin planning for the construction of four new EMS stations.

"When you put that all together, that will afford us four stations throughout the county, strategically located to get there in 10 minutes or less," Paradiso said.

The public funding also means the district will be able to hire multiple full-time EMTs, instead of fully relying on volunteers. Until the new buildings are complete, the joint ambulance district will be able to operate out of the existing EMS buildings in local villages.

"For the short term, until we get the new buildings built, they are fully functional," Scott Harrison, president of the Seneca County Joint Ambulance District said. "We just need to get a bit more manpower and all of that stuff put together and getting the mechanisms to work correctly. So that's where we're at."

County leaders are thrilled that local voters approved the levy to fund this new ambulance district.

It's not only expected to improve emergency response times, but it should also save these smaller villages and townships from excessive tax dollar spending in the long run as well.

"Seventeen different entities are contributing to four full-time stations. So, when you spread that out and you strategically place them throughout the county, that's how we're able to do it cost-effectively," Paradiso said.

With this funding officially secured, the Seneca County Joint Ambulance District will hold its first administrative meeting Thursday, Nov. 17 to begin setting up those financial accounts and those full-time job listings for applicants.