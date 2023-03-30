Scott High School students Stand Up for their dreams

WTOL 11's Maya May emceed the Stand Up Seminar on Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Scott High School brought back its Stand Up Seminar on Thursday, after being canceled for a few years due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The goal of the program is to connect Toledo professionals with high school students.

Latonia Reid, Scott High School's assistant principal of activities, and other school administrators on the STAND UP Committee planned the seminar this year, but it is traditionally a student-run event.

During the seminar, experts from several backgrounds including fitness, education, real estate, politics, business media and more spoke with students in hopes of inspiring the next generation.

The 2023 theme involved professionals from a variety of backgrounds sharing the up and downs of their journeys.

Toledo-based real estate agent Alicia Rodela said she found it important to be there for teens because mentorship was not common when she was their age.

"What I hope to leave today with is to maybe give them a little motivation and confidence and for them to start thinking about who it is that they want to be in life," Rodela said.

In turn, students shared some of their own life goals and aspirations and were guided down the right path, Stephen King, a Scott High School junior, said.

"It gives our youth perspective on how to be successful ... that's why I think this event is important," King said.

WTOL 11's Maya May emceed the event, sharing her life experiences with the students in hopes of motivating them to follow their dreams.

"Life is not a straight path for everyone, but no matter where you come from you can be whatever and whoever you want to be," May said. "Give yourself grace and enjoy your unique journey."