Beloved school therapy dog in Tiffin diagnosed with cancer; funds sought for surgery

Kennedy's handlers say they need to raise $5K for surgery.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A furry friend of Tiffin City Schools is in need of some financial support.

"You know absolutely where Kennedy is at because you can tell by the smiles on the faces," said retired Tiffin school counselor Suzanne Reinhart.

Kennedy has been the school therapy dog for Noble and Krout Elementary in Tiffin for eight years.

In that time he has assisted a generation of students in dealing with anxiety, stress and tragic situations.

"He makes my job so much easier. I mean, as a school counselor we are dealing with some really difficult things everyday, and he really helps the kids enter the school counseling office," said Trisha Eidt, a counselor for grades 3-5. "He's also just helping the entire school community."

Recently though, Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer.

His veterinary bills up until now have been forgiven, but the vital surgery to remove the cancerous mass will cost $5,000 and half is due on the day of his surgery on July 20.

His handlers though are confident the community he has impacted will be willing to come together to make sure Kennedy sticks around for the next generation of elementary students.

"Well, with all of the support he has given our students in his career, I think we would be remiss not to do the most that we could do to hopefully gain another year or two or three," Reinhart said. "So we don't want him to stop working. He has vital job in our district."