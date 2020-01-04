SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders at Sandusky County Public Health (SCPH) reported Wednesday afternoon that Sandusky County now has five residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

All of these individuals are male; four are in the 60-69 age range and one is in their 70s. All individuals are hospitalized.

According to health commissioner Bethany Brown, no additional personal information about individuals will be shared in order to protect personal privacy.

Brown said this in a statement:

“I do not want to give a false sense of security to our community. Community spread of COVID-19 is here, we expect additional cases are expected to arise in Sandusky County over the next several days and weeks. It is crucial for your health, the health of those around you and our entire community that we all to continue to follow the recommendations and orders of Governor DeWine and ODH Director, Dr. Amy Acton. Stay Home."

Brown said that staff at the health department are working with local leaders and businesses to ensure they have all of their plans in place to ensure health and safety of all residents.

“If you are sick, stay at home and isolate yourself from other people until you have experienced no symptoms for at least 72 hours and at least seven days since your symptoms began. Testing in Ohio continues to be limited," Brown said.

Sandusky County Public Health is advising the public to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes. Don’t share food or drinks.

Cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue.

Practice social distancing will help protect exposure to people who may have COVID-19 but display no symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may be minor, especially in normally healthy individuals. People who are sick should stay home to prevent the spread of illnesses. People who are sick and need medical care should contact their health care provider by phone before seeking care. Only seek care if you are in acute distress. Monitor symptoms and seek care if symptoms worsen.

If someone in your household is diagnosed with COVID-19, everyone should quarantine themselves for 14 days. Symptoms of COVID-19 typically appear two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People with health conditions such as chronic lung disease or diabetes are at increased risk for severe illness.

For information on COVID-19, including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, visit the SCPH website or call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) between 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by clicking here.

