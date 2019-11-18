ROSSFORD, Ohio — It's the fastest growing sport in America, and next year Rossford will have even more places to play pickleball.

Soon, the rundown tennis courts at Rossford's Beech Street Park will be fully renovated into brand new pickleball courts.

While the neighboring basketball court and baseball field at the park sees regular use, use at the current tennis courts have declined over the last fives years.

"For the most part, tennis hasn't really taken off down there. They did put a tennis complex out on Glenwood, so I think all of the players normally go out there," said Rossford Parks and Rec Director Toby Ledesma.

That's why the village worked with the group Toledo Pickleball, who have had courts in Rossford since 2012.

The village recently was awarded just over $46,000 for the renovation process through an ODNR grant.

The hope is with pickleball's rising popularity, the new courts will see more regular visitors and can be a hosting location for Toledo Pickleball's annual tournament which hosted between 500 and 600 games last year.

It's a chance to make sure a public facility doesn't continue to degrade over time.

"It's just a win-win. It's nice to see places that just would have been left to basically rot thrive. And people love it when people drive past our courts and see the parking lot full," said Connie Mierzejewski with Toledo Pickleball.

Construction to renovate these tennis courts into pickleball courts will begin next spring and is expected to be completed in time for the upcoming Toledo Pickleball Glass City Invitational tournament beginning on June 26.