Rossford Amazon fulfillment center nears completion

Construction for the fulfillment center started in July 2019. The new fulfillment center will bring about 1,000 jobs to northwest Ohio.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — By the end of 2020, Amazon will be all over northwest Ohio.

On top of the delivery station under construction at the old Southwyck Mall, construction is nearly done over in Rossford at the robotics fulfillment center. Project managers estimate the site will be completely operational by the end of the year.

Construction for the fulfillment center started in July 2019. All together, the new fulfillment center will bring about 1,000 jobs to northwest Ohio, with the facility expanding to just under 700,000 square feet.



“People who are preparing orders for customers, safety experts, area managers, supervisors, people who move trucks around the yard for example, so a wide range of jobs,” Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams said.

The city of Rossford will retain all the income tax from this project, and Rossford schools are expected to get roughly $600,000 per year for the next 15 years.