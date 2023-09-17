Railroad worker pinned between rail cars, dead from injuries Sunday morning in Walbridge

The worker was fatally injured in a railyard just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Their identity has not been released.

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — A railroad worker is dead after an incident Sunday morning in a Walbridge railyard.

The incident happened around 3:55 a.m. in Walbridge, according to information received by the National Transportation Safety Board. The worker was pinned between two rail cars at a railyard and died from their injuries, a NTSB spokesperson said in a statement to WTOL 11.

The NTSB is sending two investigators to the scene.

The identity of the railroad worker and the exact location of the incident has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app for the latest information as we receive it.

