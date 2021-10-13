ProMedica breaks ground for new Perrysburg facility

The project is expected to cost $35 million and create 50 full-time and about 15 part-time jobs.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — ProMedica is expanding its medical services in Perrysburg.

The health care provider already has offices in Levis Commons, but in a couple of years, that campus will grow to a new multi-purpose medical facility.

The new center will be near the existing facility. ProMedica leadership says it will serve a need in the region.

"It's really a growing area. You know the population in this area, you've got a lot of younger families, but you also have aging adults," ProMedica Chief of Strategic Planning Robin Whitney said.

The center will be modeled after Sylvania's Health and Wellness Center with the idea of bringing convenience to patients.

"We have a more efficient model if we bring all of our physician groups together," Whitney said.

Patients will be able to get treatment in the areas of allergy, ear, nose and throat, pediatrics and women's health.

One big addition for ProMedica in Perrysburg will be the cancer center.

"We will be providing expanded medical oncology services which will include both open and private room infusion options," ProMedica Cancer Institute Vice President Ann Kujawa said.

The center will also offer radiation therapy and wraparound support services to cancer patients including counseling, nutrition and social services.

"We also will have healing care programs which will include complementary therapies for patients as they cope on their journey," Kujawa said.

The project is expected to cost $35 million and create 50 full-time and about 15 part-time jobs.

The facility is projected to open in spring of 2023.