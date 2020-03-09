Presidentially-residential: Northeast Ohio home garners attention for Oval Office replica room

The Kirtland Hills house is currently on sale for $2.695 million

KIRTLAND HILLS, Ohio — If you've ever dreamt of waking up every morning and working in the Oval Office, you now may be able to do that from the comfort of Northeast Ohio.

A home in Kirtland Hills is garnering wide-spread attention for it's Oval Office replica, which the home's previous owner built inside.

According to Howard Hanna Real Estate, the owner built the exact model of the famous office after becoming fascinated by American history.

The property is 96-hundred square feet and contains six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. If the Oval Office and massive size wasn't enough to pique your interest, there is also a swimming pool on the property.

Interested buyers can contact Howard Hanna real estate agents, Mary Holtcamp (440)567-1987 or Jenifer Black (440) 724-0271.