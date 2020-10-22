President Trump returns to Ohio for 'Make America Great Again Victory rally' Oct. 24

Officials with the campaign say the President will deliver at the Make America Great Again Victory rally in Circleville, Ohio at 4 p.m.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — President Donald Trump is expected to return to Ohio Saturday, Oct. 24, according to his campaign.

Doors open at 1 p.m. at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center.

President Trump is also expected to deliver remarks in Lumberton, North Carolina Waukesha, Wisconsin on Saturday and Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officials with the campaign say the rallies will also feature other Republican candidates.

This visit comes on the heels of Vice President Mike Pence's planned visit to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Friday. That event takes place at 1 p.m.

At that local event, State Representative Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone will join the Vice President for the Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Tickets to Pence's rally can be reserved here: https://events.donaldjtrump.com/events/october-23-swanton-oh-maga-event-with-vpotus

Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen makes her visit to the Toledo area as well, with an appearance planned for Saturday.

Jorgensen is scheduled to campaign at noon at the Middlegrounds Metropark on the Maumee River according to a Facebook post by Lucas County Libertarian Party of Ohio