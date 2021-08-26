Power outages, flooding reported in Sylvania Twp. Thursday morning

Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m., according to the Toledo Edison website.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township residents are experiencing power outages as storms swept through the area early Thursday morning.

According to the Toledo Edison website, more than 1,000 customers in Lucas Co. are without power, a majority of those in Sylvania Township.

Southview High School will be closed today due to the power outage. All other Sylvania Schools buildings have power and will be on time.

Due to a power outage, Southivew High School is closed today, August 26, 2021. All other Sylvania Schools buildings have power and are running on the usual schedule. — Sylvania Schools (@SylvaniaSchools) August 26, 2021

More than 600 customers in Fulton County are also without power.

Power is expected to be restored around 8 a.m.

Sylvania police say in addition to power outages, there was standing water at the intersection of Central and McCord. The water has since receded and is flooding nearby parking lots.

The traffic light is also out at the intersection of Sylvania and King.

There have also been reports of electric poles down. Toledo Edison reminds you to never go near a downed power line as you don't know if the line is "hot" or not.