Toledo police searching for 25-year-old National Guardsman missing since Tuesday

A 25-year-old member of the National Guard went missing on Tuesday, and Toledo police are seeking help from the public to find him.

Xiao Lu, 25, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., leaving work at the United States Post Office on South St. Clair Street in downtown Toledo.

When he didn't arrive home after 6 p.m., Xiao's family drove up to the post office and were told that when he arrived for his shift, he said he wasn't feeling well and left.

According to a police report, soon after Xiao left work, he texted a family member the sentence, "I love you." Another family member also received a text, but the message reportedly didn't make sense.

Xiao's phone has since been turned off. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The 25-year-old lives with his family in Sylvania, who says his disappearance is out of character.

According to police, he was driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Avalon with Ohio plate number GDP 9735.

He was seen wearing his USPS uniform and is described as being 5'8" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Xiao Lu or know where he may be located, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.