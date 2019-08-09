FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police arrested a man after they say he went on a stabbing spree Saturday night.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of S. Blanchard St. around 9 p.m.

Police arrived to a home on a report of a fight and discovered an intoxicated man stabbed several people in the home and then fled on foot.

Officers located a man and woman who had been stabbed; the man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Police say another woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived to the scene; that woman is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police later located suspect Hector Minjarez behind a business on Sixth St.

Minjarez was taken into custody for felonious assault and taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries received during the altercation.

After receiving treatment, Minjarez was taken to the Hancock County Justice Center.