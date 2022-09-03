A police chase overnight ended with the driver hitting a stop sign and a parked car

Three children, including one infant, were in the vehicle. No one was injured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The police chase which began just after 12:30 a.m. this morning in west Toledo ends with the driver eventually losing control and striking a stop sign and a parked car before stopping. There were three children, one being an infant, inside the car. There were no injuries during the chase.

The chase went through west Toledo and ended near the intersection of Hagley Road at Belmar Avenue.

According to police law enforcement was chasing the black Nissan due to a traffic violation.

Eventually, the driver lost control and hit a stop sign, and a parked car prior to coming to a stop.

"A lot of people put their kids at risk, I'm just glad that everybody's safe and the police secured them as fast as they could, and as good as they could in my opinion. But the fact that they had kids in the car is astounding to me," said neighbor Austin Gibbs.