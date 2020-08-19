x
Police arrest 3 home invasion suspects found with guns in abandoned building

Police say two women who were in the home at the time of the invasion were able to track down the suspects on Facebook and notify authorities.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and SWAT arrested three people in an abandoned building in central early Wednesday morning.

Police say those arrested in the building on Castle and Maplewood were found with a bunch of weapons, and the arrest is thanks to two vigilantes taking matters into their own hands.

The two women told police that they located the people responsible for invading their family home in Sylvania Township. 

The women say the suspect stole more than $30,000 in items, mostly guns.

The women were able to track the three home invaders down on Facebook and contacted police.

Police found the three in the abandoned building and are working to determine if they are the people responsible for the home invasion.