Plane crashes into Portage River according to Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says the crash happened around 4 p.m.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — An airplane crashed into the Portage River west of Port Clinton on Saturday afternoon according to the Ottawa County sheriff.

The Sandusky post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were two occupants of the plane. Both were taken out of the water and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

First Energy confirmed that over 100 people were without power as a result of the plane crash.

As of 6:40 p.m. the estimated restoration time was 7:30 p.m.

The type of plane is unclear at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.

