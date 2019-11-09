Crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Toledo Express Airport Wednesday morning.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the plane crashed on Garden Road east of the airport.

Police say several things are on fire and believe the plane crashed into a parked semi truck in Bubba's Mobile Truck repair Heavy duty towing's parking lot.

The crash has not affected any flights arriving or departing at the airport and business at Toledo Express Airport is operating normally.

wtol

It is unclear if anyone is injured at this time.

WTOL has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.