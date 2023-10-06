Person hit when funny car unexpectedly accelerates during drag race

Video of the incident provided by a WTOL 11 viewer, appeared to show one of the cars backing up to the start line before accelerating into a small group of people.

MILAN, Mich. — WARNING: The above video may be disturbing to some readers.



Drag racing events at the Milan Dragway in Monroe County were canceled on Saturday evening after a crash.

According to witnesses, at least one person was struck by one of the competing cars during a drag race being held at the track just before 6 p.m.

Video of the incident, provided by WTOL 11 viewer Kevin Nelson, appeared to show one of the funny cars that was involved in the race backing up to the starting line when it abruptly accelerated in reverse into a small group of people behind it.

"As soon as he got out to the burnout pit, which everything looked normal up and to that point, all of a sudden, and you can hear in the video, the car went full throttle in reverse. And there's 30, 40 people standing behind that you don't see on that video," said Nelson.

It’s unclear at this time the extent of any injuries that may have occurred.

Milan Dragway is north of Dundee off of U.S. 23 in Monroe County.

The races were part of the Detroit Dragway Reunion being held at the track this weekend.

Racing events for the rest of the evening were canceled.

WTOL reached out to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office who say they are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more information as it becomes available.

