PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Ralphie's Sports Eatery in Perrysburg Township was destroyed by a large fire late Tuesday night.

Flames erupted sometime just before midnight.

Officials said the fire was spotted by an officer on patrol who then called the fire in.

When crews arrived on scene, the fire had already burned through the roof. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

May 6: Large fire erupts at Perrysburg Ralphie's

The restaurant was reportedly open Tuesday night for delivery and curbside until around 8 p.m.

BREAKING: Flames destroyed Ralphie’s Sports Eatery in Perrysburg Township. Michelle Backus breaks down what we know. Posted by WTOL NEWS 11 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Nobody was inside of the restaurant when the fire started and the cause is still unknown.

The building is being called a total loss and the Fire Marshall is headed to the scene.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.

