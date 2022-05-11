BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power

Windy weather caused problems across the area on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County.

A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher says the electric division was able to restore power around 6:30 p.m.

At the same time, Wood County Sheriff’s office reported multiple traffic alerts related to the weather.

The following streets were closed or had lane restrictions:

S. River Rd. was closed near New Rochester Road

SR 582 at I-75

South St. near Center St. in Millbury

Dowling Rd. at Ault Rd.

Devil’s Hole west of Carter Rd.