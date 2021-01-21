Paczki postponed: Village Council putting 31st annual Fat Tuesday fundraiser on hold due to COVID-19 concerns

The ONE Village Council board voted to postpone the annual paczki fundraiser until 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic. But, you can still donate to the neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fat Tuesday in Toledo will be a little less fat for 2021, as a popular local fundraiser is trimmed from the schedule for this year.

The ONE Village Council has voted to postpone the 31st annual paczki fundraiser, originally scheduled to take place from Feb. 14-16, 2021.

The Fat Tuesday tradition is the only fundraiser held throughout the year by the ONE Village Council. The popular Polish pastry fundraiser supports neighborhood improvements.

“It was a very difficult decision for us to make but with the ongoing pandemic we do not want to risk the health and safety of our volunteers and community members,” wrote ONE Village Council Board President Alfonso Narvaez in a press release on Wednesday.

WTOL spoke with Narvaez following the announcement.

"It's the only fundraising we do. The money goes to neighborhood clean-ups, events. When the pandemic hit, we used funds to donate toys to emergency daycare centers and food to the senior center," explained Narvaez.

In lieu of the fundraiser, you can still help support the mission of the ONE Village Council by donating through checks made out and sent to: ONE Village Council, PO Box 845, Toledo, Ohio 43697.