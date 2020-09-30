8,100+ without power in Lucas County

Strong winds have downed tree limbs and utility lines across Lucas County, causing widespread outages of power and internet and hazardous conditions on roads.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Strong winds rolled through the area around 5 p.m., downing limbs and utility lines in the process.

Toledo Edison reports over 8,100 customers are without power at this time. There have been multiple reports of lines down due to the winds across the greater Toledo area, blocking roadways and taking utility lines down in the process.

Toledo Edison has an estimated time of restoration at 8:30 p.m. for many customers, however, incidents are still being investigated and total upwards of 50.

Downed wires may still be live and should be treated as such. Drivers are urged to use caution and residents should avoid crossing any lines.

Buckeye Broadband also confirmed their customers were impacted by the winds. Many customers are without internet or cable.

Power outages should be reported to Toledo Edison through their customer care center.

If you have a downed limb in the city of Toledo, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

If you have cable, internet or a landline with Buckeye Broadband and are unable to access their services, they can be reached at 419-742-4756 for customers in the Toledo area and southeast Michigan.