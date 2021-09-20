Findlay Race for the Cure: In Memory of Susan Wagner

Wagner’s Warriors will lace up their sneakers again on Saturday, this time in memory of the first-grade teacher who battled breast cancer with strength and grace.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Excitement is building for the Flag City’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

There are so many inspiring stories of survivors, those still fighting and of those who’ve lost their battle with breast cancer.

Susan Wagner was a first-grade teacher at Cory-Rawson Elementary School, involved in the junior program at Riley Creek Baptist Church and Amanda Wagner’s aunt.

“Susan was probably one of the most selfless people you’d ever meet,” Amanda said. “Can’t say I ever remember hearing her saying anything bad about anyone.”

Back in 2014, Susan was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer and chose to fight.

“She lived with Stage 4 for seven years and sometimes you’d never know it, it was never a woe is me,” she said.

“People would ask her, 'Why you?' and her answer is usually, 'Why not me? Could be anybody; why not me?'”

Amanda said her aunt was an incredible woman who loved people and Jesus.

“She trusted her doctors and trusted the Lord had a plan for her and I’m sure it had to be challenging at times,” Amanda explained.

“She never wanted that to be the focus, she wanted to continue to live her life and teach and be there for her students.”

Susan’s students, co-workers, friends, husband and other loved ones were there for her too.

A team was formed to support the race and Susan.

Wagner’s Warriors will lace up their sneakers again on Saturday but this year, Susan won’t be with them.