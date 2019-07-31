TOLEDO, Ohio — Back to school shopping. They're just little four words, but they can be anxiety-causing words for you and your kids. Yet with a bit of homework before hitting the aisles, you and your wallet can make the grade.

The National Retail Federation is expecting record spending for 2019. If you have kids in grades K-12, you're likely to spend an average of $696 per child. And if you have a college student, that number rises to $1,000.

Whether your kids are heading to kindergarten or college, here are some ways you can buy them what they need without busting your budget.

1. Do a supply sweep

Check your closet, drawers, containers and any other area of your house for existing school supplies and clothing. Sort all the items in central areas and make a list of what you already have. Reuse, don't buy.

2. Make a list of needs vs. wants

Find out what your child's school is requiring this year, then cross check that with what you already have. Put the wants on hold. Just because a store has clothing or supplies at 30% off doesn't mean your kids need it. You'll often be able to find much better deals come mid-September.

3. Shop at garage sales and thrift/consignment stores

Often, you can find gently-used clothing, backpacks, and other items on the cheap at a thrift store or timely garage sale. You want to start early, as many thrift stores will be picked over by the first days of school.

4. Check the dollar stores

They have the basics and will often offer much cheaper prices over retailers marketing back-to-school items.

5. Follow stores on Twitter and Facebook

Many retailers will send out coupon links and upcoming promotions right to your email or their social media platforms. Monitor these feeds to make sure you can get the best bargains.

6. Try using cash back shopping programs like Ebates or Ibotta

These programs allow you to shop online at major stores and brands all while giving you cash back on your purchases. You can usually earn anywhere from 1% to 8% of your overall purchase. Additionally, see if your insurance or other services give you discounts. AAA will also give many discounts for students and teachers at various retailers.

7. Focus your energy on big-ticket items

At the end of the day, whether you save $2 on Kleenex at a dollar store vs. a big box store isn't a huge deal. It's easy to feel anxious over saving as much money as possible. Yet you only have so much time and energy. Try focusing on saving money on pricier items such as electronics. Saving $200 on a new laptop will mean more for your wallet than $2 on tissues.

8. Try a supply swap

Coordinate with friends to host a supply swap before you hit the aisles. You might have a ton of pencils lying around that your neighbor needs, while they have the extra folders your child needs for middle school. Take inventory and try to find out who'd be interested in trading their extra supplies.