Put the ‘giving’ in Thanksgiving with Dave’s Turkey Chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for Dave’s Turkey Chase.
Race organizers are trying to get back to a parade mentality this year—adding entertainment along the route.
Unline typical races, this event is family-friendly.
There are multiple options, including the 5K, a one-mile walk, a kids’ turkey chase and a virtual option.
If you sign up four or more people, you’ll receive a discounted rate.
As always, this race helps those in need. Money raised from the event will help those at the Cherry Street Mission.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at WTOL 11 on Summit Street and goes through downtown, finishing back at WTOL 11.
