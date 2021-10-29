Put the ‘giving’ in Thanksgiving with Dave’s Turkey Chase

Burn off the holiday calories while helping those in need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Join us at the WTOL 11 studios on Thanksgiving morning for Dave’s Turkey Chase.

Race organizers are trying to get back to a parade mentality this year—adding entertainment along the route.

Unline typical races, this event is family-friendly.

There are multiple options, including the 5K, a one-mile walk, a kids’ turkey chase and a virtual option.

If you sign up four or more people, you’ll receive a discounted rate.

As always, this race helps those in need. Money raised from the event will help those at the Cherry Street Mission.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at WTOL 11 on Summit Street and goes through downtown, finishing back at WTOL 11.

Click here to register.