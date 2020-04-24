OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Community testing for COVID-19 is available for Ottawa County residents at Magruder Hospital.

The testing is for those who have symptoms and have an order from a medical professional, and can be done via drive-through without entering the hospital.

Emergency warning signs of COVID-19 include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

The Ottawa County Health Department says this is not an inclusive list and residents are advised to consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

The health department also says that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care and may not need to be tested.

If you have questions about testing, call the Magruder Hospital COVID-19 hotline number at 419-301-4304.

When you call, a nurse will screen you for symptoms and provide a recommendation to you.

The health department says it's important to call the hotline before coming to the hospital, because not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19.

The health department says there is no treatment specifically approved for people who have COVID-19. They advise you to call 911 if you have a medical emergency.

