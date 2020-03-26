TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services are searching for a girl who went missing from her Toledo foster home.

Breanna Koperski, 14, reportedly left the home on Wednesday. She was last seen just before 8:30 p.m. that night.

Breanna is 5'2" and weighs around 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and long, brown hair.

Breanna also goes by the names of "Breezy" and "Bre." She has friends and family in northwestern Ohio and in southeastern Michigan.

Authorities are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on Breanna's whereabouts, you are asked to contact one of the following:

Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639 (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404

Toledo Police Department at 419-245-3142

RELATED: Scholastic offers free courses for students stuck at home because of coronavirus

RELATED: A Sandusky mother's emotional plea for daughter's safe return