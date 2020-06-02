TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for some puppy love this Valentine's Day? Ohio State Highway Patrol has you covered.

OSHP has unveiled a line of printable cards just in time for the holiday.

Featuring patrol K9s Rony, Wolf, Danny and Roy, there are 16 designs to choose from. Who could resist such adorable fluffy faces?

All you have to do is click here, and print out the pages provided. Then, cut out each individual card to give to friends, family or maybe even your fur baby. Your pup can't read it, but it's the thought that counts, right?

And, if you want to keep on spreading joy, the Cincinnati Children's Hospital is continuing with its Valentine's Day e-card program. It's a free and easy way to let kids in the hospital know you are thinking of them.

For more information on the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, click here.

