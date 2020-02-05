OREGON, Ohio — Every day is different for George and Georgette Bear, who have been having a grand old time on Wynn Road just south of Corduroy in Oregon during the shutdown of the state.

Ever since April 6, the bears have been taking part in activities that the rest of us have been restricted from doing due to the stay-at-home order and closing of non-essential businesses.

From having their hair done, to going to the prom, the giant stuffed bears have been putting smiles on the faces of those who follow their adventures on the Oregon, OH Community Neighbors Facebook page or who just happen to be driving by.

Diane Thorn said she got the idea in March when people were putting bears in their windows for a bear hunt.

She thought it would be something fun to do so she asked around for any friends who had large bears they wouldn’t mind lending to the cause.

Giant stuffed bears in Oregon, OH yard provide smiles during coronavirus crises Cleaning up the yard George and Georgette Bear are walking their dogs on this beautiful day. Laundry day Tennis time Roasting marshmallows National pasttime New 'do Reading on a rainy day Snowball fight Distance learning Senior prom May flowers brings May flowers

Coming up with creative ways to pose the bears comes natural to Diane.

“I do like to tell stories and when my grandkids were little I could come up with some interesting stories and they would beg me to tell them more,” said Thorn.

The response to Diane’s bears has been overwhelming. People have even taken to driving to the spot to get pictures with the bears and honk and wave at her as she sets them up.

“It has been humbling to me the joy they bring. One lady who lives in Louisiana messaged me and said a friend of her forwards her pictures of the bears and she shows her autistic son the bears and he gets very happy seeing them. She thanked me for bringing such joy to him,” said Thorn.

And that joy goes both ways.

As she sews masks to give to people who might need them and thinks up fun things for her bears to do she says everyone stepping up to help out deserves the same joy and recognition.

Thorn said she had been planning to keep it up through Mother’s Day but may continue all the way through May.

