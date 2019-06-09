OREGON, Ohio — The Oregon Police Department is warning residents to check security cameras after a series of car break-ins Thursday night.

Several vehicles were rummaged through in the North Fargo neighborhood.

The three individuals pictured were caught on camera around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Police encourage residents to call them if they see something suspicious.

